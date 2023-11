René Benko muss 600 Mio. Euro auftreiben

René Benko sucht nach frischem Geld. ©A man walks past a building with an office of Signa, the Austrian construction and real estate company , at Freyung square in Vienna, Austria on November 15, 2023. Rene Benko, one of Austria's richest people, with a net worth of $6 billion according to Forbes, has grown his Signa group into a real estate giant since founding it in 2000. But as the sector is hit by higher borrowing costs and surging material prices, a growing number of developers are filing for bankruptcy. Several Signa projects, including the construction of a landmark high-rise in Germany, have ground to a halt, making investors jittery about their money. (Photo by Joe Klamar / AFP)