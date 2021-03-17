Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle bei Oprah: Best of Megxit-Interview-Memes
Politische Korrektheit gehört nicht zur Stärke von Memes. Wer das sucht, ist hier falsch. Für alle, die ein bisschen Erheiterung zwischendurch suchen - ihr seid hier richtig. Enjoy.
Meghan Markle with the royal family pic.twitter.com/PUT1offLbl— Betches (@betchesluvthis) March 8, 2021
Meghan Markle: I didn’t know who Harry was, I didn’t research the Royal Family.— Labour Are Toast! (@LabourAreToast) March 9, 2021
Also Meghan Markle 👇#HarryandMeghanonOprah #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/8BR0FN5yVG
royal family worried about what archie’s skin would look like, meanwhile they let philip roam around looking like he died 37 years ago#MeghanAndHarry #MeghanandHarryonOprah pic.twitter.com/WXbgvtWeu9— bobby. (@bawbbyshere) March 8, 2021
;-) pic.twitter.com/f18XKcA79G— Nina Fehr Düsel (@NinaFehrDuesel) March 11, 2021
Oprah ain’t missing a beat. “Soooo let’s get back to William because you never answered my question...” #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/hXEFeJkCz4— Natasha (@YOLOetc129) March 8, 2021
Who did this?!— Rachel A #WeGoGreener (@Rachel_A_) March 9, 2021
🤣🤣🤣#MeghanandHarryonOprah #berniesmittens pic.twitter.com/aZp7uE6kaU
Queen Diana in heaven livestreaming the Oprah interview on her mobile. #OprahMeghanHarry #MeghanMarkle pic.twitter.com/03fNue8KAU— O_O (@vz_) March 8, 2021
Meghan: Will you protect me?— Kyle Borges (@funcleky) March 8, 2021
The Firm: Chill girl, we got u.#MeghanMarkle #TheFirm #Oprah pic.twitter.com/ubUGoo5E2W
I'll never watch the Meghan Markle interview, but this sums it up perfectly. pic.twitter.com/WOFmrPUdF1— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) March 8, 2021
#OprahMeghanHarry #MeghanMarkle— Zande 🇨🇩 #BLM (@KingZairois) March 8, 2021
What Archie What the Royal
looks like family see pic.twitter.com/9J92tFvQF8
Me telling my Mom all about Meghan & Harry just now like they're my best friends 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QevKXNEpoO— Whitney Evans (@Whip216) January 8, 2020
I'm not sure how much longer I can save the Queen after this. #HarryandMeghanonOprah— God (@TheTweetOfGod) March 8, 2021
the royal family deciding if archie will get a title or not #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/0f2FJ3UcPV— libby (@whatalib) March 8, 2021
Meghan: I can’t say names— 👑 (@viratian18183) March 8, 2021
Harry: my dad ain’t answering the phone!#HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/RiNbejthi2
This is me during that whole interview #OprahMeghanHarry #MeghanMarkle #MeghanAndHarry pic.twitter.com/T4BI7PFnkF— Charissa M (@cminty12) March 8, 2021
My face when Harry said Charles stopped taking his calls #MeghanMarkle #HarryandMeghan #HarryandMeghanonOprah pic.twitter.com/FHplnPh58B— Niki (@QueenLikeSass) March 8, 2021
startling. oprah has told harry and meghan to look under their chairs, where they found a set of keys to the new Kia Sorento— Alex McKinnon (@mckinnon_a) March 8, 2021
