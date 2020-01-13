Oscars 2020: Alle Nominierungen im Überblick
Eine Quadriga führt heuer das Feld der Topfavoriten für die 92. Oscar-Verleihung an: An der Spitze des Feldes steht mit 11 Nennungen Todd Phillips' Porträt "Joker" mit Joaquin Phoenix in der Titelpartie. Mit je 10 Nominierungen dicht auf den Fersen folgen Martin Scorseses Gangsterepos "The Irishman", Sam Mendes' Weltkriegsparabel "1917" und Quentin Tarantinos "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood".
Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2020
Wer seine Nominierungen in Preise ummünzen kann, entscheidet sich in der Nacht von 9. auf 10. Februar, wenn im Dolby Theatre von Hollywood zum 92. Mal die begehrten Goldbuben in 24 Kategorien vergeben werden. Wie im Vorjahr verzichten die Veranstalter dabei auf einen offiziellen Gastgeber, sondern setzen auf mehrere prominente Präsentatoren.
Hier alle diesjährigen Oscar-Nominierten:
Bester Film (Best Picture)
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time.. In Hollywood
- Parasite
Bester Hauptdarsteller (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role)
- Antonio Banderas - Pain And Glory
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Joker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Beste Hauptdarstellerin (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role)
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Women
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Zellweger - Judy
Bester Nebendarsteller (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role)
- Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywoo
Beste Nebendarstellerin (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role)
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit
- Florence Pugh - Little Women
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Beste Regie (Best Achievement in Directing)
- Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"
- Todd Philipps - "Joker"
- Sam Mendes - "1917"
- Quentin Tarantino - "One Upon A Time... In Hollywood"
- Bong Joon Ho - Parasite
Bestes Originaldrehbuch (Original Screenplay)
- Knives Out - Rian Johnson
- Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach
- 1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino
- Parasite - Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won
Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch (Adapted Screenplay)
- The Irishman - Steven Zaillian
- Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi
- Joker - Todd Philipps & Scott Silver
- Little Women - Greta Gerwig
- The Two Popes - Antohny McCarten
Bester animierter Spielfilm (Best Animated Feature Film)
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- I Lost My Body
- Klaus
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Bester internationaler Film (Best International Feature Film)
- Corpus Christi - Polen
- Honeyland - Nord Mazedonien
- Les Misérables - Frankreich
- Pain and Glory - Spanien
- Parasite - Südkorea
Bester Song (Best Original Song)
- "I Can't Let You Throe Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4
- "I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough
- "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman
- "Into The Unknown" - Frozen II
- "Stand Up" - Harriet
Beste Filmusik (Best Original Score)
- Joker
- Little Women
- Marriage Story
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Bester Ton (Best Achievement in Sound Mixing)
- Ad Astra
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Bester Tonschnitt (Best Achievement in Sound Editing)
- Ford V Ferrari
- Joker
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Beste Dokumentation (Best Documentary)
- American Factory
- The Cave
- The Edge Of Democracy
- For Sama
- Honeyland
Beste Kamera (Best Achievement in Cinematography)
- The Irishman
- Joker
- The Lighthouse
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Bester Schnitt (Best Achievement in Editing)
- Ford V Ferrari
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Parasite
Bestes Szenenbild (Best Achievement in Production Design)
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- 1917
- Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
- Parasite
Kostümdesign (Best Achievment in Costume Design)
- The Irishman
- Jojo Rabbit
- Joker
- Little Women
- Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood
Bestes Makeup und Hairstyling (Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling)
- Bombshell
- Joker
- Judy
- Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
- 1917
Beste visuelle Effekte (Best Achievement in Visual Effects)
- Avengers: Endgame
- The Irishman
- The Lion King
- 1917
- Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Beste Kurzdokumentation (Best Documentary, Short Subjects)
- In The Absence
- Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)
- Life Overtakes Me
- St. Louis Superman
- Walk Run Cha-Cha
Bester animierter Kurzfilm (Best Short Film, Animated)
- Dcera (Daughter)
- Hair Love
- Kitbull
- Memorable
- Sister
Bester Kurzfilm (Best Short Film, Live Action)
- Brotherhood
- Nefta Football Club
- The Neighbors' Window
- Saria
- A Sister