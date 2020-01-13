Oscars 2020: Alle Nominierungen im Überblick

"Joker" führt mit 11 Nominierungen für die Oscars 2020 die Favoriten-Liste an. ©Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros. Pictures via AP

Am Montag wurden die Oscar-Nominierungen für 2020 bekannt gegeben. Zu den Favoriten zählen die Filme "Joker", "The Irishman", "1917" und "Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood". Alle Nominierungen sehen Sie hier.

Eine Quadriga führt heuer das Feld der Topfavoriten für die 92. Oscar-Verleihung an: An der Spitze des Feldes steht mit 11 Nennungen Todd Phillips' Porträt "Joker" mit Joaquin Phoenix in der Titelpartie. Mit je 10 Nominierungen dicht auf den Fersen folgen Martin Scorseses Gangsterepos "The Irishman", Sam Mendes' Weltkriegsparabel "1917" und Quentin Tarantinos "Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood".

Die Oscar-Nominierungen 2020

Wer seine Nominierungen in Preise ummünzen kann, entscheidet sich in der Nacht von 9. auf 10. Februar, wenn im Dolby Theatre von Hollywood zum 92. Mal die begehrten Goldbuben in 24 Kategorien vergeben werden. Wie im Vorjahr verzichten die Veranstalter dabei auf einen offiziellen Gastgeber, sondern setzen auf mehrere prominente Präsentatoren.

Hier alle diesjährigen Oscar-Nominierten:

Bester Film (Best Picture)

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time.. In Hollywood

Parasite

Bester Hauptdarsteller (Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role)

Antonio Banderas - Pain And Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Upon A Time... In Hollywood

Adam Driver - Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix - Joker

Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes

Beste Hauptdarstellerin (Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role)

Cynthia Erivo - Harriet

Scarlett Johansson - Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan - Little Women

Charlize Theron - Bombshell

Renée Zellweger - Judy

Bester Nebendarsteller (Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role)

Tom Hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes

Al Pacino - The Irishman

Joe Pesci - The Irishman

Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time...In Hollywoo

Beste Nebendarstellerin (Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role)

Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell

Laura Dern - Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson - Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh - Little Women

Margot Robbie - Bombshell

Beste Regie (Best Achievement in Directing)

Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman"

Todd Philipps - "Joker"

Sam Mendes - "1917"

Quentin Tarantino - "One Upon A Time... In Hollywood"

Bong Joon Ho - Parasite

Bestes Originaldrehbuch (Original Screenplay)



Knives Out - Rian Johnson

Marriage Story - Noah Baumbach

1917 - Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood - Quentin Tarantino

Parasite - Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won

Bestes adaptiertes Drehbuch (Adapted Screenplay)



The Irishman - Steven Zaillian

Jojo Rabbit - Taika Waititi

Joker - Todd Philipps & Scott Silver

Little Women - Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes - Antohny McCarten

Bester animierter Spielfilm (Best Animated Feature Film)

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Bester internationaler Film (Best International Feature Film)

Corpus Christi - Polen

Honeyland - Nord Mazedonien

Les Misérables - Frankreich

Pain and Glory - Spanien

Parasite - Südkorea

Bester Song (Best Original Song)

"I Can't Let You Throe Yourself Away" - Toy Story 4

"I'm Standing With You" - Breakthrough

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - Rocketman

"Into The Unknown" - Frozen II

"Stand Up" - Harriet

Beste Filmusik (Best Original Score)

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Bester Ton (Best Achievement in Sound Mixing)

Ad Astra

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Bester Tonschnitt (Best Achievement in Sound Editing)

Ford V Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Beste Dokumentation (Best Documentary)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge Of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Beste Kamera (Best Achievement in Cinematography)

The Irishman

Joker

The Lighthouse

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Bester Schnitt (Best Achievement in Editing)

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Bestes Szenenbild (Best Achievement in Production Design)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Parasite

Kostümdesign (Best Achievment in Costume Design)

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon A Time...In Hollywood

Bestes Makeup und Hairstyling (Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling)

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

1917

Beste visuelle Effekte (Best Achievement in Visual Effects)

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Beste Kurzdokumentation (Best Documentary, Short Subjects)

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You're A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Bester animierter Kurzfilm (Best Short Film, Animated)

Dcera (Daughter)

Hair Love

Kitbull

Memorable

Sister

Bester Kurzfilm (Best Short Film, Live Action)