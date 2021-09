Strenges neues Abtreibungsgesetz in Texas: Supreme Court lehnt Eilantrag dagegen ab

©(FILES) In this file photo protesters march down Congress Ave at a protest outside the Texas state capitol on May 29, 2021 in Austin, Texas. - A Texas law that bans abortion after six weeks, and makes no exception for rape or incest, took effect on September 1, 2021 after the Supreme Court did not act on an emergency request to block it. Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, signed the bill in May, making Texas one of a dozen states banning abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected -- which is usually in the sixth week of pregnancy. (Photo by SERGIO FLORES / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / AFP)