Nach Amokläufen in den USA: Massenpanik am Times Square
Tatsächlich handelte es sich bei den Knallen laut NYPD Midtown North jedoch nicht um die befürchteten Schüsse, sondern um Motorrad-Fehlzündungen. Bei der Polizei sollen zahlreiche Notrufe eingegangen sein, bevor sie via Twitter Entwarnung gab.
Panic erupted in Times Square late Tuesday night after a motorcycle backfired and caused fears of a possible active shooter.— World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) 7. August 2019
The NYPD said it received multiple 911 calls about the incident. There have been no reports of injuries. https://t.co/lOYGZjBkIm pic.twitter.com/1viBtczOxV
There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.— NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) 7. August 2019
We are recieving multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe! @NYPDnews @NYPDTimesSquare
(Red.)