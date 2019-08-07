Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 VNVorarlberger Nachrichten Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
Nach Amokläufen in den USA: Massenpanik am Times Square

7.08.2019 14:04 (Akt. 8.08.2019 08:55)
Am New Yorker Times Square kam es nach Motorrad-Fehlzündungen zu einer Massenpanik.
Am New Yorker Times Square kam es nach Motorrad-Fehlzündungen zu einer Massenpanik. ©AP (Sujet)
Nachdem es in den USA erst vor Kurzem wieder zu zwei Amokläufen kam, scheint die Angst vor Schüssen tief zu sitzen: Am späten Dienstagabend kam es am New Yorker Times Square zu einer Massenpanik, als Knalle zu hören waren.

Tatsächlich handelte es sich bei den Knallen laut NYPD Midtown North jedoch nicht um die befürchteten Schüsse, sondern um Motorrad-Fehlzündungen. Bei der Polizei sollen zahlreiche Notrufe eingegangen sein, bevor sie via Twitter Entwarnung gab.

(Red.)

