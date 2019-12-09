Golden Globes 2020: Die Film-Nominierungen im Überblick

Am Montag wurden die Nominierungen für die Golden Globe Awards 2020 bekanntgegeben. Hier finden Sie alle Infos zu den Nominierten, den Filmen und den Kategorien.

Am 5. Jänner 2020 werden die Golden Globes in Beverly Hills verliehen. Am Montag wurden die Nominierungen bekanntgegeben. Als Favoriten gehen die Filme "Marriage Story", "The Irishman" und "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood" in die Preisverleihung. Alle Nominierungen für die Golden Globe Awards 2020 sehen Sie hier im Überblick.