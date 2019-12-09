Golden Globes 2020: Die Film-Nominierungen im Überblick
Am Montag wurden die Nominierungen für die Golden Globe Awards 2020 bekanntgegeben. Hier finden Sie alle Infos zu den Nominierten, den Filmen und den Kategorien.
Am 5. Jänner 2020 werden die Golden Globes in Beverly Hills verliehen. Am Montag wurden die Nominierungen bekanntgegeben. Als Favoriten gehen die Filme "Marriage Story", "The Irishman" und "Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood" in die Preisverleihung. Alle Nominierungen für die Golden Globe Awards 2020 sehen Sie hier im Überblick.
Alle Golden Globes Film-Nominierungen 2020 im Überblick
Best Director
- Bong Hoon Ho - parasite
- Sam Mendes - 1917
- Todd Phillips - Joker
- Martin Scorsese - The Irishman
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time.. In Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Jojo Rabbit
- Knives Out
- Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood
- Rocketman
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- 1917
- The Irishman
- Joker
- Marriage Story
- The Two Popes
Best Actress – Drama
- Cynthia Erivo - Harriet
- Scarlett Johanssin - Marriage Story
- Saoirse Ronan - Little Woman
- Charlize Theron - Bombshell
- Renée Tellweger - Judy
Best Actor – Drama
- Christian Bale - Ford V. Ferrari
- Antonio Banderas - Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver - Marriage Story
- Joaquin Phoenix - Koker
- Jonathan Pryce - The Two Popes
Best Actor – Comedy
- Daniel Craig - Knives Put
- Roman Griffin Davis - Jojo Rabbit
- Leonardo DiCaprio - Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood
- Taron Egerton - Rocketman
- Eddie Murphy - Dolemite Is My Name
Best Actress – Comedy
- Ana De Armas - Knives Put
- Awkwafina - The Farewell
- Cate Blanchett - Where'd You Go, Bernadette
- Beanie Feldstein - Booksmart
- Emma Thompson - Late Night
Best Animated Feature
- Frozen 2
- How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
- The Lion King
- Missing Link
- Toy Story 4
Best Foreign Language Film
- The Farewell (USA)
- Les Misérables (Frankreich)
- Pain and Glory (Spanien)
- Parasite (Südkorea)
- Portrait Of A Lady On Fire (Frankreich)
Best Supporting Actor
- Tom hanks - A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood
- Anthony Hopkins - The Two Popes
- Al Pacino - The Irishman
- Joe Pesci - The Irishman
- Brad Pitt - Once Upon A Time.. In Hollywood
Best Supporting Actress
- Kathy Bates - Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening - The Report
- Laura Dern - Marriage Story
- Jennifer Lopez - Hustlers
- Margot Robbie - Bombshell
Best Screenplay
- Noah Baumbach - Marriage Story
- Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won - Parasite
- Anthony McCarten - The Two Popes
- Quentin Tarantino - Once Upon A Time.. In Hollywood
- Steven Zaillian - The Irishman
Best Original Score
- Alexandre Desplat - Little Women
- Hildur Gudnadottir - Joker
- Randy Newman - Marriage Story
- Thomas Newman - 1917
- Daniel Pemberton - Motherless Brooklyn
Best Original Song
- Beautiful Ghosts - Cats
- I'm Gonna Love Me Again - Rocketman
- Into The Unknown - Frozen 2
- Spirit - The Lion King
- Stand Up - Harriet