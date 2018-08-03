Page 1Page 1 CopyGroupGroupPage 1Combined ShapePage 1Combined ShapePage 1Triangle Page 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1 Rectangle 9 Combined ShapeCombined ShapePage 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1AAAAPage 1 Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1Page 1
"Zombie Boy" ist tot: Rick Genest beging Selbstmord

3.08.2018 10:40 (Akt. 3.08.2018 10:40)
Rick Genest, der als "Zombie Boy" bekannt war, ist tot.
Der als "Zombie Boy" bekannte Perfomancekünstler Rick Genest ist tot. Das 32-jährige kanadische Model soll Selbstmord in seinem Apartement begangen haben.

Rick Genest spielte 2013 zudem seine erste Hollywood-Reihe an der Seite von Keanu Reeves in “47 Ronin”. Bekannt machte ihn jedoch bereits im Jahr 2011 ein Auftritt in Lady Gaga’s Musikvideo “Born This Way”. Die Sängerin zeigte sich via Twitter besonders betroffen vom Siuzid ihres Freundes.

(Red.)

