Vienna’s New Year’s Eve Trail 2016/17: Program for visitors

Detailed Program of Vienna’s New Year’s Eve Trail 2016/17

Rathausplatz – with firework

At Rathausplatz, the party is already starting at 2 pm with live music and the biggest hits of the last five decades, with bands such as Tha Family, FreeMenSingers, Mario Pecoraro and the Radio Wien-DJ Johannes Willrader.

At midnight, the new year 2017 will be celebrated with a big firework and the “Donauwalzer” (Blue Danube Waltz) at Universitätsring near Rathausplatz. The party will end at 2 am in the morning.

On the 1st of January 2017, the New Years Concert will be broadcasted live (11 am). And if you prefer to sleep in: Highlights from the State Opera’s “Die Fledermaus” (Johann Strauss) will be shown on the big screen later in the afternoon.

Freyung – “okidoki” Children’s Party

At the Freyung, the “okidoki”-crew will party with your youngsters from 2 pm until 6pm. Robert Steiner, Christina Karnicnik and Christoph Hirschler moderate the “okidoki”-Show with Rolf Rüdiger, the crazy rat, and Kurt, the curious cat.

From 7 pm until 1.30 in the morning, Los Gitanos and Jose Ritmo will bring Latin American Sound to the city, right in front auf the Freyung.

Am Hof – Soul, R&B, Funk and Rock ‘n’ Roll

Get on your dancing shoes at Am Hof: From 2pm until 2 am in the morning you can dance to funky beats with live bands such as Big John & The Vienna Soul Society, Louis Austen und Band, The Solomons, Carl Avory & The Establishment.

New Year’s Eve in Vienna: More program highlights

Graben – the world’s largest ‘outdoor-ballroom‘

The Graben, one of the most famous streets in Vienna’s first district, turns into the world’s largest “outdoor-ballroom”, where you can (literally) waltz into the new year: Starting around 2 pm, Vienna’s famous Dance Schools offer open-air crash courses and teach you the basics in Waltz, Cha-Cha-Cha and more.



Plus: Get your own lucky-charm-coin for the new year, as the “Münze Österreich AG” (The Austrian Mint) mints special coins in silver or copper for the occasion.

Stephansplatz – more Waltz and Big Bands

Of course, there will be even more dancing at Vienna’s famous Stephansplatz! Right in front of the cathedral, Vienna’s Dance Schools help you to polish your dancing skills from 2 pm in the afternoon. Afterwards, the Austrian Pop-Combo The Carpats will perform their hits, before the live-broadcast of the cathedral’s “Jahresschlussandacht” (End-Of-Year-Mass) starts at 4.30 pm.

Later, the “Best of Waltz and Operetta”-performance will bring more classical music and dancing to the Stephansplatz, until 2 am in the morning.

Kärntnerstraße – Hit-Music live

If you prefer less Waltz and more modern music, check out the program at Kärntner Straße, the most famous shopping street in central Vienna: Live-DJ-Sets and many dancefloors are waiting for you, from 2 pm until 2 am in the morning.

Neuer Markt – Party- & Clubsounds

More Party- and Club Beats will let you dance at Neuer Markt, also with Live-DJ-Sets from 2 pm until 2 am in the morning.

Cultural Highlights on Vienna’s New Year’s Eve Trail

Herbert von Karajan-Platz / State Opera – “Die Fledermaus” live broadcast



One of the most famous cultural highlights on New Year’s Eve in Vienna is the broadcast of Johann Strauss’ Operetta “Die Fledermaus”, live from the State Opera. At Herbert von Karajan-Platz, right in front of the Opera, you can enjoy scenes from famous ballet- and opera-performances, before the live broadcast starts at 7 pm (until 10.30 pm).

On the 1st of January 2017, the Opera-screen broadcasts the famous New Year’s Concert, performed live by the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra (11.15 am).

Haus der Music (House Of Music)

Ever been a conducter yourself? At Haus der Musik, you can virtually conduct the world-famous Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, pieces like the The Blue Danube and many more. Explore the history of Vienna’s classical music!

Exlpore Aspern and the Viennese Prater

Prater/Riesenradplatz – Fireworks and music



Party into the new year, with Live-DJ-Sets and Sam Brisbe & Steam, playing Pop, Soul und Reggae live at Prater’s Riesenradplatz from 8 pm, until the 12-minutes-Music-fireworks start around midnight.

• Aspern Seestadt – New Year’s for the whole family



A Seestadt Aspern, you and your kids can enjoy a colourful program from 2 pm till 5 pm, before the spectacular Karaoke- and “Rocky Horror Show” takes over. From 9.15 pm – 00.30 am, the “Kiss Forever”-Tribute Band und the Viennese Combo “Wiener Wahnsinn” will make more noise in Aspern!

Vienna’s New Year’s Eve Trail 2016/17 – Highlights:

31st of Dezember 2016

2 pm – 2am, Central Vienna (1st district)

12 pm – 2 am, Viennese Prater

2 pm – 12.30 am, Aspern Seestadt

