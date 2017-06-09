The best Life Ball 2017 photos from Vienna

Life Ball is back! After its break in 2016, the world’s famous Aids Charity Event strikes back at the impressive location of the Vienna City Hall.

With this year’s slogan “Recognize The Danger” Life Ball CEO Gery Keszler refers to the increasing danger of populist ideas in politics an society.

Life Ball 2017: The best photos from Vienna

Although there will be no fashion show this year, Life Ball is going to offer “an almost continuous musical show”, explains Keszler. ” We’ve got one of the most beautiful Life Ball stages of all time!”

Life Ball 2017 starts Saturday, 10th of June, at 7:30 pm in front of the Vienna City Hall, the official opening starts at 10 pm. VIENNA.at has the best collection of Life Ball 2017 photos, directly from Vienna, the capital of Austria!

Fotos: APA/VIENNA.at/Andreas Tischler – www.andreastischler.com