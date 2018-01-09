  1. VIENNA.AT
  3. Golden Globes: Willem Dafoes Gesichtsausdruck wird zum viralen Hit

Akt.:
Willem Dafoes Gesicht wird auf Twitter gerade zum viralen Hit.
Einen Golden Globe hat er zwar nicht gewonnen, dafür aber vermutlich ziemlich viele Follower auf Twitter: Der Gesichtsausdruck des Schauspielers Willem Dafoe bei der 75. Ausgabe der Preisverleihung wird gerade zum viralen Hit.

Als Golden Globes-Moderator Seth Meyers einen Witz erzählte, verzog Willem Dafoe sein Gesicht. Die Twitter-Gemeinde folgte ihren Pflichten und machte aus dem Bild einen viralen Hit.

Die lustigsten Willem Dafoe-Tweets

